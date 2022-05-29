223380 LINWOOD WILLIAMS May 29, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, LINWOOD JEROME 05/29/2022Age: 55 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 205SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Jerome Trespass Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector