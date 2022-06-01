JOYNER, DEKOTA DSHON 05/29/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 320

RECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

M/S/D/P CS W/N 1000 FT OF PARK - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET