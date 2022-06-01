STAGGER, TIANA ALEXIS 05/30/2022

Age: 23 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 206

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET