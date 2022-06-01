223404 FALONZA PARKER Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PARKER, FALONZA ANDERSON 05/30/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 280CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW EMERGENCY PERSON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector