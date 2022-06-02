SUGGS, RUFUS 05/31/2022

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 140

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET