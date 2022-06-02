223422 KEYSHAWN HOLLINGER Jun 2, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 Updated 49 min ago 1 of 2 HOLLINGER, KEYSHAWN LOVELLE 05/31/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 130FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT INDIV W/ DISABILITY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $1200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF A FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector