MARSH, JEFFREY PAUL 05/31/2022

Age: 43 Sex: M Race: W Height: 603 Weight: 225

HARASSING PHONE CALL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CYBERSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR STALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET