223434 ISAIAH MILLS Jun 2, 2022 55 min ago 1 of 2 MILLS, ISAIAH DAYLON 06/01/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 145POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Marijuana Isaiah Mills Misdemeanor Isaiah Daylon Incl Status Type Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector