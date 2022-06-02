223436 KIMBERLY ATKINSON Jun 2, 2022 55 min ago 1 of 2 ATKINSON, KIMBERLY DIANNE 06/01/2022Age: 44 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 280RESIST, DELAY OR OBSTRUCT AN OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Kimberly Atkinson Secu Status Kimberly Dianne Linguistics Misdemeanor Officer Delay Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector