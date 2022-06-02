MANCINE, ANTHONY ROBERY 06/01/2022

Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 140

SECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR - FELONY Bond: $1000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags