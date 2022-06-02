223439 DARVIN POPE Jun 2, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 POPE, DARVIN SENETELL 06/01/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 180PROBATION VIOLATION-DWI LEVEL 3 - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Probation Felony Criminal Law Crime Felon Bond Secu Status Status Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector