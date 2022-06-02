223449 JOSEPH STEVENS Jun 2, 2022 55 min ago 1 of 2 STEVENS, JOSEPH BRANDON 06/01/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 125COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS (3) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW MINOR PRESENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Misdemeanor Joseph Stevens Law Crime Medicine Joseph Brandon Threat Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector