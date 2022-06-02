223450 JOHN HOPKINS Jun 2, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HOPKINS, JOHN 06/02/2022Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 170POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETALTER/STEAL/DEST/CRIMINAL EVID - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Possession Crime Criminal Law John Hopkins Felon Firearm Incl Status Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector