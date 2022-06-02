HOPKINS, JOHN 06/02/2022

Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 170

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

ALTER/STEAL/DEST/CRIMINAL EVID - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags