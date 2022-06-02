223451 TREMAINE RODGERS Jun 2, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 RODGERS, TREMAINE DEKALE 06/02/2022Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 180FTA-INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Tremaine Rodgers Tremaine Dekale Secu Status Misdemeanor Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector