223452 MARY LILLY Jun 2, 2022 55 min ago 1 of 2 LILLY, MARY LOUISE 06/02/2022Age: 57 Sex: F Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 119MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH II CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET