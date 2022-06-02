223455 CYDNI THIBODEAUX Jun 2, 2022 55 min ago 1 of 2 THIBODEAUX, CYDNI KRISTINE 06/02/2022Age: 29 Sex: F Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 211COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Status Threat Law Crime Incl Status Type Bond Kristine Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector