223460 ELIJAH CAMPBELL Jun 3, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 CAMPBELL, ELIJAH DARNELL 06/02/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 100CARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Carry Secu Status Crime Elijah Campbell Motor Vehicle Elijah Darnell Gun Misdemeanor Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector