CHRISTOPHER JONES Jun 3, 2022 4 hrs ago JONES, CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS 06/02/2022Age: 48 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 178CRUELTY TO ANIMALS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCRUELTY TO ANIMALS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDOG/CAT/FERRET VACCINATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDOG/CAT/FERRETT VACCINATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET