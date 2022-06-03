COLEY, JOSHUA MARQUETTE 06/02/2022

Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 280

FTA-FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-HABITUAL FELON - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-HABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

WRIT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags