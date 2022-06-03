223467 JOSHUA COLEY Jun 3, 2022 5 hrs ago 1 of 2 COLEY, JOSHUA MARQUETTE 06/02/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 280FTA-FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-HABITUAL FELON - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-HABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETWRIT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Joshua Coley Joshua Marquette Status Crime Criminal Law Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector