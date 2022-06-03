EBRON, TERRY JERMIANE 06/02/2022

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 320

FTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags