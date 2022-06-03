223469 KIM OAKLEY Jun 3, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 OAKLEY, KIM KIRBY 06/02/2022Age: 54 Sex: F Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 250DISORDERLY CONDUCT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETRESIST, DELAY OR OBSTRUCT AN OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT CO/CAMPUS OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Misdemeanor Linguistics Crime Kim Oakley Incl Status Kim Kirby Type Officer Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector