OAKLEY, KIM KIRBY 06/02/2022

Age: 54 Sex: F Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 250

DISORDERLY CONDUCT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

RESIST, DELAY OR OBSTRUCT AN OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT CO/CAMPUS OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags