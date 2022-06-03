223470 ELEANOR GIBBS Jun 3, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 GIBBS, ELEANOR LEE 06/02/2022Age: 39 Sex: F Race: B Height: 500 Weight: 190MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Eleanor Gibbs Status Linguistics Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector