223471 REYKWAUN LOZADO Jun 3, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 LOZADO, REYKWAUN TYRIQUE 06/02/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 150RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY OF FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $14000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $14000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET