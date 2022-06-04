WITHAM, HALEY NICOLE 06/03/2022

Age: 23 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 138

FTA-POS/CON F-WN/LQ/MXBV UNAUTH PR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags