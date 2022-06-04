SPRUILL, DAYMOND ELGIN 06/03/2022

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 140

CARRYING CONCEALED GUN-PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS STOLEN GOODS-PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags