223483 ALEXIS LIQUEZ Jun 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 LIQUEZ, ALEXIS GUADALUPE GUEZA 06/03/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 150MISDEMEANOR STALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Alexis Liquez Alexis Guadalupe Gueza Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector