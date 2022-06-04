223489 ZAYMEION THOMPSON Jun 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 THOMPSON, ZAYMEION DON`SHAY 06/03/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 220DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPPIED PROP - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDISCHARGE FIREARM WITHIN CITY LIMITS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Firearm Felony Criminal Law Crime Weaponry Secu Status Discharge Status Felon Possession Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector