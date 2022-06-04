ANDREWS, MATTHEW THOMAS 06/03/2022

Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 195

FTA-CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-NO LIABILITY INSURANCE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags