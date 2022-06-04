RUSS, JOSHUA ADAM 06/03/2022

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 181

ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

