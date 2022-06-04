223499 JOSHUA RUSS Jun 4, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 RUSS, JOSHUA ADAM 06/03/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 181ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Secu Status Criminal Law Law Crime Politics Joshua Russ Joshua Adam Robbery Weapon Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector