BLACK-EDMOND, NATHANIEL LEWIS 06/04/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 130FTA- CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET