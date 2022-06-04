223506 SHAMAR FAISON Jun 4, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 FAISON, SHAMAR MALIK 06/04/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 173POSS W/INTENT TO SELL & DELIVER MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Marijuana Shamar Faison Shamar Malik Crime Intent Secu Status Type Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector