223508 TAESHAWN GUNTER Jun 4, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 GUNTER, TAESHAWN NASIR 06/04/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150POSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Firearm Gunter Status Crime Marijuana Type Nasir Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector