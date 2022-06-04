223509 MATTHEW RICHARDSON Jun 4, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 RICHARDSON, MATTHEW OZIAS 06/04/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 180POSS W/INTENT TO SELL & DELIVER MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Marijuana Matthew Richardson Matthew Ozias Crime Intent Secu Status Type Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector