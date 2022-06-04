223510 TRENNETTIE RIVERA Jun 4, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 RIVERA, TRENNETTIE MAECHONYETT 06/04/2022Age: 50 Sex: F Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 190POSS W/INTENT TO SELL & DELIVER MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJ PARAPHENALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Marijuana Type Crime Intent Secu Status Felony Status Sell Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector