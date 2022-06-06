223512 CHRISTIAN HERBERT Jun 6, 2022 Jun 6, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HERBERT, CHRISTIAN ANDREW 06/04/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 185MISDEMEANOR STALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETVIOLATION OF RELEASE CONDITIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Violation Law Herbert Andrew Secu Status Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector