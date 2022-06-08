223515 RASHAUN WOOTEN Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8, 2022 Updated 11 hrs ago WOOTEN, RASHAUN JAMAL 06/04/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 145POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector