PARKER WYNNE Jun 6, 2022 Jun 6, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago WYNNE, PARKER LEE 06/05/2022Age: 38 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 160POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET