WYNNE, PARKER LEE 06/05/2022

Age: 38 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 160

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET