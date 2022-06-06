223537 QUANTE SMITH Jun 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 SMITH, QUANTE TAVON 06/06/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 606 Weight: 343CONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Tavon Smith Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector