223541 KEVIN WARD Jun 7, 2022 6 hrs ago 1 of 2 WARD, KEVIN EARL 06/06/2022Age: 40 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 220DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET