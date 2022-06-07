223546 PERRY SMITH Jun 7, 2022 6 hrs ago 1 of 2 SMITH, PERRY LEON 06/06/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 190ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Perry Smith Assault Perry Leon Nbnd Status Misdemeanor Female Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector