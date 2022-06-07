COBURN, GREGORY SCOTT 06/06/2022

Age: 59 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 245

ASSAULT INFLICTING SERIOUS INJURY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $175000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT - FELONY Bond: $8500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONIOUS RESTRAINT - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags