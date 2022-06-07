223548 GREGORY COBURN Jun 7, 2022 6 hrs ago 1 of 2 COBURN, GREGORY SCOTT 06/06/2022Age: 59 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 245ASSAULT INFLICTING SERIOUS INJURY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $175000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT - FELONY Bond: $8500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONIOUS RESTRAINT - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Assault Felony Misdemeanor Incl Status Crime Secu Status Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector