223550 JEREMIAH PARKER Jun 7, 2022 6 hrs ago 1 of 2 PARKER, JEREMIAH ALLAN 06/06/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 185OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSP B&E BLDG-FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF STOLEN GOODS PROPERTY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO WORK AFTER PAID - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $11015.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $200.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: DISM