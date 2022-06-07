PARKER, JEREMIAH ALLAN 06/06/2022

Age: 42 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 185

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSP B&E BLDG-FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF STOLEN GOODS PROPERTY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FAIL TO WORK AFTER PAID - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $11015.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $200.00 Type: USC Status: INAC

Judicial Status: DISM

