BILLIE CHANCE Jun 7, 2022 6 hrs ago 1 of 2 CHANCE, BILLIE JAMES 06/06/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 160COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET