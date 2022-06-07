223556 MIGUEL VILLARREAL Jun 7, 2022 6 hrs ago 1 of 2 VILLARREAL, MIGUEL DANIEL 06/07/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 180PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF PARK - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $5000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING SCHEDULE II - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Heroin Opium Crime Criminal Law Secu Status Miguel Villarreal Trafficking Miguel Daniel Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector