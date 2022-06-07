VILLARREAL, MIGUEL DANIEL 06/07/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 180

PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

M/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF PARK - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $5000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICKING SCHEDULE II - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags