NICHOLAS CABRERA Jun 7, 2022 6 hrs ago 1 of 2 CABRERA, NICHOLAS MIGUEL 06/07/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 145PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING SCHEDULE II - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING SCHEDULE II - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING SCHEDULE II - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING SCHEDULE II - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $5000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE SELL HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE SELL HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET