223558 ABEL SOTOMAYOR Jun 7, 2022 7 hrs ago 1 of 2 SOTOMAYOR, ABEL ALEXANDER 06/07/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 110PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $2500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING SCHEDULE II - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE SELL HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE SELL HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET