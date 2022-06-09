BRILEY, WILLIAM CLAYTON 06/07/2022

Age: 36 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 200

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INTERFERE EMERG COMUNNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SECOND DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET