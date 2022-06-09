223560 WILLIAM BRILEY Jun 9, 2022 Jun 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BRILEY, WILLIAM CLAYTON 06/07/2022Age: 36 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 200INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE EMERG COMUNNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector