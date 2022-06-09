223564 DEQUAN BOONE Jun 9, 2022 Jun 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BOONE, DEQUAN MARTRAIL 06/07/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 260SECOND DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFEL HIT/RUN INJURY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector