BOONE, DEQUAN MARTRAIL 06/07/2022

Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 260

SECOND DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FEL HIT/RUN INJURY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET