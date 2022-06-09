HEMBY, LATOYA MOSHA 06/07/2022

Age: 32 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 145

ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET