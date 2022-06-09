223581 RICKY YOUNGER Jun 9, 2022 Jun 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 YOUNGER, RICKY LEE 06/07/2022Age: 39 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 220M/S/D/P CS W/N 1000 FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Crime Criminal Law Ricky Younger Possession Incl Status Status Type Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector